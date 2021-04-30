Giuliani to Newsmax TV: 'Unethical, Corrupt' DOJ Seized Trump Documents

Rudy Giuliani says half of the documents the ''unethical, corrupt'' Justice Department seized Thursday in a federal raid of his Manhattan home and office involve his representation of former President Donald Trump.

''When I was a prosecutor, when we used to obey the Constitution, you would never do this,'' Giuliani said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ''Greg Kelly Reports.'' "'In 2019, they invaded my iCloud account and took every record out for nine months. Those were the nine months I represented Donald Trump.

"I’ve never heard of something blatantly violating the attorney-client privilege that way. Basically, what they did is they took all my documents from the iCloud, they admitted there was attorney-client privilege information there and they decided on their own what they would use and what they wouldn’t use.

"First of all, it meant they read all of it, including secret communications between a lawyer and client. Then they decided if they were privileged. If they did this to an ordinary citizen, they would be fired, disbarred and thrown in jail. I’m tired of Donald Trump having no rights in America. Apparently, the Bill of Rights doesn’t apply to Donald Trump.''

Giuliani, the 76-year-old former New York City mayor once celebrated for his leadership after 9/11, has been under federal scrutiny for several years over his ties to Ukraine. The dual searches sent the strongest signal yet that he could eventually face federal charges.

Agents searched Giuliani’s Madison Avenue apartment and Park Avenue office, people familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press. The warrants, which required approval from the top levels of the Justice Department, signify that prosecutors believe they have probable cause that Giuliani committed a federal crime — though they do not guarantee that charges will materialize.

A third search warrant was served on a phone belonging to Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Giuliani and Trump. Her law firm issued a statement saying she was informed that she is not a target of the investigation.

The full scope of the investigation is unclear, but it at least partly involves Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, law enforcement officials have told the AP.

Giuliani told Newsmax he ''didn’t do anything wrong."

''I didn’t violate a single law. I was a U.S. Attorney; I was the third ranking official in the Justice Department. Gosh, almighty, I’m not perfect, but when it comes to the law, I am obsessive.''

He also said the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has turned its back on evidence of Joe Biden’s criminality.

''Every single thing we are finding out now, the Southern District could have found out five years ago when a lawyer named Bud Cummings came to them and brought them clear evidence than Biden was involved in bribery and in helping to illegally interfere in the 2016 election by getting false information from Ukraine.

"They were ignored, they were put aside. Basically, he was told it was more important to go after Michael Cohen. What’s going on there? Trump derangement syndrome. Look, I never thought it would happen. But it is Manhattan, it is a bunch of Ivy League graduates. They have disgraced that wonderful office by using it for political purposes now for five years. Mine is not the only horrible thing they’ve done.

"They’ve charged cases that aren’t illegal in order to get a plea, they’ve conducted raids that were disgraceful. ''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

