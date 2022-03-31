Giuliani to Newsmax: Press Should Be Prosecuted for Hiding Hunter's Laptop

Rudy Giuliani says he feels "vindicated" now that the mainstream media is admitting that the Hunter Biden laptop story is legitimate, but, he tells Newsmax, "I don't feel very good about it."

What the press had done is "way too little, they're still lying completely," and it's "too late," he said Thursday on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"I mean, this determined a presidential election," Giuliani said. "The people who did it should be prosecuted for conspiracy to defraud the American people. They did it on purpose, and they are leaving out the most important part of it because they're trying to make Hunter Biden the fall guy."

Giuliani has said he was given a copy of the hard drive to the laptop computer owned by now-President Joe Biden's son during the 2020 election by the owner of the computer repair shop where it was left. Giuliani alleged the laptop contained emails showing shady business dealings between the younger Biden and Ukrainian and Chinese companies that implicated his father.

The New York Post published a story about the laptop just ahead of the presidential election, but was blocked from Twitter for several days because of it. The mainstream press called the story fake news.

In recent days, both The New York Times and The Washington Post have reported that at least some of the emails have been authenticated. Giuiliani and other critics say the press now is being forced to acknowledge the laptop's veracity because the government is investigating Hunter Biden and he could face indictment.

An October poll from McLaughlin & Associates showed that almost a third of respondents said they would have been "less likely" to vote for Biden if they had known the truth about the laptop and were aware of "evidence Joe Biden lied about his knowledge of his son Hunter's overseas business dealings."

