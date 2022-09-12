Giuliani to Newsmax: 'Instrument of State' Newspapers Ignore 9/11

Rudy Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City on September 11, 2001 when it was attacked by Islamic terrorists, killing almost 3,000 people and toppling the World Trade Center Twin Towers, tells Newsmax he isn't surprised two decades later to see major newspapers not covering the event on their front pages.

"They're American newspapers?" Giuliani asked sarcastically when told that neither The New York Times nor The Washington Post gave front-page coverage in their print editions to the annual memorials.

Both cities were the major targets of the attacks that day; a hijacked jet crashed into the Pentagon as well as two into the Twin Towers. A third crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers and flight attendants stormed the cockpit and forced it down before it could hit its intended target, believed to have been the U.S. Capitol or White House.

Appearing Monday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Giuliani said major newspapers have "become instruments of the state."

"To me, they're Biden state newspapers or Democrat state newspapers; they have been for some time," he said. "They're not newspapers; they're organs of a left-wing, you want to call it woke ideology, you want to call it socialist ideology, you want to call it something bordering on a modern form of communism."

There is essentially no political gain for them to talk about 9/11, he said.

Editorial decisions are no longer made based on "the old theory of what's news," he said. "What do people really want to hear? Do we have two sources supporting it?"

Now, he said, they "gotta have 10 sources" if it hurts their side, "no sources" if it doesn't.

"They're completely driven by their ideology."

