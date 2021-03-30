Adm. Giroir to Newsmax TV: Biden Wrong to Trash Trump, Take all Vaccine Credit

While President Joe Biden and his administration should be proud for picking up the baton on the fight against COVID-19, they should not be completely trashing the Trump administration's response as it has been, former assistant secretary of Health and Human Services and former White House coronavirus task force member Admiral Brett Giroir tells Newsmax TV.

"All the successes that are now being reaped were all exactly planned and made possible by Operation Warp Speed," Giroir said Tuesday on "Greg Kelly Reports." "That includes the availability of vaccine supply, the entire distribution network, all the pharmacies that were just announced — those we're all contracted by us under the Trump administration."

Giroir noted that 96 million Americans — 20% of the population — likely already has had COVID, and despite that testing has decreased 50% at a time a new spike in cases is predicted.

"If that would have been the Trump administration, we would have been skewered in the media, but you hear crickets in the media right now blaming the Biden administration, so it's clearly a double standard," he said.

Host Greg Kelly asked Giroir about Dr. Anthony Fauci's quote in a recent CNN documentary where he appeared to take sole credit for the idea of pursuing vaccines when the coronavirus first came to the attention of the administration.

Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), became a member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force and is currently President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser.

"The decision to go after a vaccine when this came out was a no-brainer," Giroir told Kelly. "It's like falling off a log. A kindergartner should have made that decision. You don't need to be the head of NIAID."

The real critical decisions were the Trump administration taking people outside of the pure science community, he said.

"That's really what the success was. And yes, Dr. Fauci owns a little bit of credit for going after a vaccine, particularly at NIAID, but of course everyone was doing that," he said. "That was the obvious thing to do. It was Operation Warp Speed which is what made that vaccine happen in a record period of time. It is the reason why 100 million people have now been vaccinated. It had nothing to do with the decision to pursue a vaccine."

"I'm sure Dr. Fauci regrets saying 'I' because really, you know, as they say, there's no 'I' in team,' Giroir said. "This was a team effort, and most of the team effort was done by people who were not Dr. Fauci or at NIAID."

