Rep. Gill to Newsmax: US Has Done 'Hard Work' as Iran Fight Shifts to Oil, Allies

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, said Friday that the United States has already achieved its primary military objectives in countering Iran’s nuclear ambitions, echoing recent remarks by President Donald Trump that the effort has been "militarily won."

Speaking on Newsmax TV’s "The Big Take" with Ed Henry, Gill pointed to what he described as the effective dismantling of Iran’s military capabilities, suggesting the focus should now shift toward stabilizing global energy markets and securing broader international support.

"As the president laid out, we’ve essentially taken out their military," Gill said.

"Now, the question is we’d like to see the oil markets reopen. We’d like to see oil flowing through the Straits of Hormuz."

Gill framed the current moment as a transition from military engagement to economic recovery, emphasizing the strategic importance of restoring oil shipments through one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant share of global oil transit, and disruptions there have historically driven volatility in energy prices.

The Texas Republican also called on U.S. allies, particularly in Europe, to take a more active role in the next phase of the effort after Trump assailed NATO allies over their lack of support for the ‌U.S.-Israel war against Iran, calling the longtime U.S. allies "cowards."

Trump has been calling for major U.S. allies and others, none of which were consulted or advised on the war, to help secure the safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has roiled global markets, killed thousands and displaced millions since U.S.-Israel strikes began on Feb. 28.

"I agree with the president," Gill said. "We’d like to see our allies in Europe get on board and help us out here. The United States has pretty much done the hard work already."

Gill argued that allied participation would be key to ensuring long-term stability in the region and maximizing the benefits of the U.S. military campaign. He suggested that both the United States and the global economy stand to gain if energy flows resume and geopolitical tensions ease.

"We just want to see the benefits to the United States and to the rest of the world," he said.

Trump’s assertion that the conflict has reached a decisive military conclusion has drawn mixed reactions from policymakers and analysts, with some cautioning that regional instability and Iran’s broader capabilities may persist despite recent developments.

Gill, however, expressed confidence that the administration’s approach has positioned the U.S. favorably, both strategically and economically, if allies step in to support the next phase.

His comments underscore a broader Republican argument that U.S. military strength has created an opportunity for diplomatic and economic gains, provided international partners share in the burden moving forward.

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