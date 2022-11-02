GOP Candidates Gilbert, Lauf to Newsmax: Bringing 'New Perspective'

Two new young GOP candidates in Ohio and Illinois, Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, 30, and Catalina Lauf, 29, told Newsmax Wednesday that they want to bring a "new perspective" when they go to Washington after winning their respective congressional seats.

"[We need to bring] a new perspective, we need to expand our base as our districts change," Lauf, who is running against incumbent Democrat Rep. Bill Foster in Illinois’ 11th District, said during "Spicer & Co." Wednesday. "Here in Illinois, we have a higher increase of [the] Hispanic demographic. And when it comes down to messaging, the Hispanic voters very much aligned with us when it comes to values, faith, family, freedom, securing the border, small businesses, pro-growth economics. So the more that we can expand our base and get new people coming onto our side with the right messengers and the right message ... the more valuable our party will be as a whole.”

She said that "even the suburban women" are getting "tired" of the old guard, made up of people holding office for decades, and want something new.

"It's time that we have new leadership — younger, new faces — and new perspectives to really bring a modern solution to a lot of the challenges that we're facing today," Lauf said.

Gilbert, who is running against Democrat Emilia Sykes to fill the 13th District seat of incumbent Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, said that the gender of the candidate is not at the top of the list for voters in her state.

"I've been talking to voters for the past year, every single day on the campaign trail; and the only thing I continue to hear about is the choices people are making, the economic struggles that people are having, businesses that have closed down. It's all about the economy," Gilbert said. "It's all about the lack of energy independence, and the reality is that people are facing that they simply weren't facing two to three years ago. That's what we're hearing about."

She said that people are not discussing the issues Democrats are pushing but are more concerned about having someone they can count on in Congress to help make their lives better.

"We have many people that are actually lifelong Democrats that are going to be voting for us on Tuesday that I've met, that just feel that the Democratic Party has left them," Gilbert said. "They don't care what race somebody is, what gender somebody is. They just want to know that they're going to have a representative who's going to fight for them and that's going to put constituents first once they get into office and keep those promises that are made to them on the campaign trail."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!