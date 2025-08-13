Israel Foreign Minister to Newsmax: 2-State Solution More Like '2-State Illusion'

Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar told Newsmax on Wednesday that it would be suicidal for Israel to accept a Palestinian state given that the last time it ceded land in the Gaza Strip, a massive terror network was created.

There has been growing momentum among Western nations, including Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom, to recognize a Palestinian state because of their frustrations with how Israel has conducted its military operation in Gaza following Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

"The fact is that we already tried this genius idea," Sa'ar said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" with Newsmax anchor Carl Higbie from Jerusalem. "We did it when we totally withdrew in 2005 from [the] Gaza Strip. What was called at the time, the disengagement plan, 20 years ago. We dismantled all our military camps, all our communities, even the graves from the cemeteries.

"But still, the way they responded [was] to build the largest terror kingdom on earth. And it took a very short time after when they attacked time and again with missiles. And it took 16 years from the day that Hamas took over [the] Gaza Strip [in 2007] to Oct. 7."

Sa'ar also pointed to the Oslo Accords, reached during the Clinton administration, which required the Palestinian Authority to take measures to prevent terrorism against Israel.

"But you need to go to visit their jails," he said. "There [are] no terrorists there. So, the concept was to give them independence, and they will take care of the security. But not only didn't they do that, but our security situation deteriorated because every place we left became a huge base of terrorism.

"So now … if you will give them a state with control over the border, over the sky, over an ability to be connected with other countries in the region, probably radical with alliances, that will be suicidal from the point of view of Israel."

Sa'ar said the countries that are endorsing a Palestinian state don't really care what happens to Israel because they are not directly affected.

"We will have to live with the consequences," he said, "and when they are giving slogans like 'We will give you a state, but without Hamas', who will enforce that?

"We tried it in two huge political experiences: Oslo agreements and disengagement from Gaza. It turned out to be suicidal.

"It's the fortress to continue the war against Israel, but a very short distance from our communities. It's like running 1 mile, 2 miles and you can kill Jews.

"So, it is extremely dangerous for Israeli security, and this is why this idea that once was more popular, in Israel almost no one supports that.

"In the international community, it's become a slogan, two-state solution. Who said it's the solution? It's probably the problem. I say it's the two-state illusion."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com