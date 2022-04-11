Texas AG to Newsmax: Criminals Would Ignore Ghost Guns Ban

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's ban on ghost guns would not affect criminals because they would ignore the law anyway.

"It's never made sense to me," Paxton told "The Chris Salcedo Show," in regards to banning guns without a serial number. "It's such a bogus argument because people who kill people, people who commit these types of violent crimes, are not going to follow regulations that are issued by the federal government."

On Monday, during his address at the White House Rose Garden, Biden said, "if you commit a crime with a ghost gun, expect federal prosecution."

Biden's statement comes in conjunction with a new rule issued on behalf of the Department of Justice, calling for the serializing of ghost guns. Under the Gun Control Act, the new rule would require federally licensed dealers or gunsmiths who purchase ghost guns to serialize them.

But according to Paxton, "the only people that suffer under [the new rule], are law-abiding citizens who then don't have the guns to protect themselves. So I don't know why they've ever thought this was a good idea, unless they really are trying to strip gun ownership from law-abiding citizens."

Biden also advocated for Congress to pass "universal background checks" during his address.

Additionally, a statement from the White House read that "Congress needs to do its job by passing this budget and other essential legislation to reduce gun crime, including legislation to require background checks for all gun sales, ensure that no terrorist can buy a weapon in the United States, ban the sale and possession of unserialized firearms — ghost guns — ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and repeal gun manufacturers' protection from liability."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here