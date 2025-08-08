Rivera to Newsmax: Newsom 'Favorite' Democrat for 2028

Geraldo Rivera told Newsmax on Friday that his favorite potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2028 is California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Rivera told "American Agenda": "Well, my personal favorite would be Gavin Newsom. I think he's the only one who has the kind of élan, the kind of charisma, who can compete with the very strong populist Republican message.

Next in line, Rivera said, would be Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker: "I think that Pritzker is great. Also, I think that Pritzker can't be the leading man the way Gavin Newsom can, to the extent that that's important. But Pritzker is enormously wealthy."

Rivera said another Democrat mentioned as a possible presidential candidate is Pete Buttigieg, the former transportation secretary and South Bend, Indiana, mayor. But Rivera said he faces some hurdles.

"I really think that after the whole woke dilemma that the Democrats suffered through in the last election term, I just don't think that the country is ready to elect a gay man with very progressive politics," he said.

On the Republican side, Rivera said Vice President JD Vance also faces a challenge: "I think that Vance is no Trump. You know that's a reality. Neither is Secretary of State Marco Rubio."

He offered the analysis that the potential Republican field to follow President Donald Trump does not appear to be that strong.

"How deep is the Republican bench? I don't know the answer to that either," Rivera said. "But I will say that it will be a lot more competitive next time, seemingly, at least as things stand right now, than it was last time."

Trump on Tuesday told reporters that he knew there were potential candidates in the Republican Party looking at the 2028 election, but said Vance was "doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com