Father Murray to Newsmax: Charlie Kirk Why Young Return to Church

Father Gerald Murray told Newsmax on Friday that he is pleased so many young people are returning to church.

He gave credit to the late conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Murray, pastor of St. Joseph's Church in New York, was responding to a new Barna study that said for first time in decades, younger adults, Generation Z, and millennials, are now the most regular churchgoers, even outpacing older generations who once formed the backbone of church attendance.

"It's the grace of God, of course, because he moves hearts and souls, but then he has these instruments on earth, such as Charlie Kirk," Murray said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"His heinous murder woke people up to say that someone who is focusing young people's attention on the eternal truths and questioning, you know, How am I supposed to live?" he added.

"How am I supposed to treat my neighbor? What is the basis of our laws and customs in the U.S.?" Murray continued.

"And he very clearly was teaching that this is a country founded on Christian principles, in which we respect other people and we, you know, follow the law of God," Murray concluded. "We try to create a society that's based on divine justice.

Murray said he was pleased so many people were coming back to church.

"As a priest, I can tell you, the only piece of soul that you get is what comes from heaven," Murray said. "Everything else is a false trail."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com