Herschel Walker to Newsmax: Sen. Warnock Voted to 'Cripple' Georgia Manufacturing

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker told Newsmax that Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., will have trouble selling Georgians on the Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved on Sunday by the Senate (through Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote) and still requires a House vote for passage.

"First of all, [the Inflation Reduction Act] is not a win'' for Georgia residents, Walker said on Monday's "Spicer & Co." "This is going to hurt a lot of businesses. It'll absolutely cripple manufacturing in Georgia."

Walker's assessment of Senate Democrats' $700 billion-plus bill comes from meetings with workers, business owners and venture capitalists across the state — people who have already been affected by surging gasoline prices, high food prices, supply chain problems and 40-year-high inflation.

The way Walker sees it, though, Warnock hasn't had to answer for the House, Senate and Biden administration's spending bills over the last 19 months — in the cumulative neighborhood of $3.5 trillion — because the media doesn't want to call attention to the high spending, or how President Joe Biden had an approval rating in Georgia of just 34% in a recent Morning Consult survey.

Warnock ''continues to believe in high gas prices ... high inflation, and that men should be able to participate in women's sports," said Walker, a college national champion with University of Georgia football (1980), a Heisman Trophy winner (1982), former Olympian (bobsled), and arguably the most popular homegrown athlete in state history (Wrightsville native). "There's a big contrast between [Warnock] and myself."

Only time will tell if the candidates get to explain their contrasting philosophies in a pre-midterms debate. At this moment, Walker has yet to hear a definitive word from Warnock's camp.

"I'm asking for a fair and equitable debate," says Walker, before adding that his offer to stage an Abraham Lincoln vs. Stephen Douglas-style discussion format (with an audiences was recently rejected by Warnock's campaign team. "I encourage [Warnock] to put his big-man pants on and debate me Oct. 14 in Savannah."

Walker added: "Don't hide behind the elite media. ... Get out in public. ... Come home and debate me. I'm giving you everything in your hometown.''

Walker has raised approximately $6 million in this final campaign quarter.

"Right now, I'm the right man for that [Senate] seat," he said.

