Ga. GOP Candidate to Newsmax: Career Politicians 'Completely Detached' From Real Life

Georgia Republican congressional candidate Ryan Millsap told Newsmax on Thursday that voters must replace out-of-touch career politicians with leaders grounded in everyday American life.

Appearing on "Ed Henry The Big Take," Millsap argued that frustration with entrenched lawmakers is growing as Americans seek representatives with real-world experience.

"The career politicians are completely detached from regular American life, and we need to replace those guys," he said.

Millsap made clear his criticism extends across party lines, saying both Republicans and Democrats in Washington have lost touch with voters.

"So, both on the Republican side and on the Democratic side ... they're detached from what's happening on the ground," he said.

Millsap framed the political divide as a deeper ideological battle, warning of what he described as a cultural conflict shaping the country.

"Clearly, we have a war going on culturally in this country with the left," he said. "The left are collectivists. We are definitely not collectivists."

At the same time, Millsap argued that establishment Republicans have not shown enough strength in confronting that challenge.

"The Republicans who are career politicians, though, are not strong enough and it's because they're detached from what's happening on the ground," he said.

Millsap pointed to his own background outside politics as the kind of experience he believes is needed in Washington.

"We need to replace them with guys like myself who are coming from regular American life, building businesses, making money, building lives apart from politics," he said.

Millsap added that those experiences prepare candidates to govern with a results-driven mindset similar to that of President Donald Trump.

"And now we can come into the political realm, and we start to take back that power so that we can approach it the way President Trump does," he said.

"I mean, he's an entrepreneur, he's a great decision maker," Millsap added. "He's a decisive decision maker, and he needs support to come along and fight with him with that kind of strength."

He also weighed in on the role of celebrity activists on the left, including singer Bruce Springsteen, who is reportedly set to perform at a "No Kings" rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, this weekend.

"One of the difficult things in dealing with these people, the left and particularly celebrity left, is that you want to be empathetic, but then you also have to be realistic about the fact that they've completely lost the plot of what America is," Millsap said.

Trying to persuade such figures is no longer effective, he said, and called instead for political change through elections.

"But we have to give up on trying to convince them because they are entrenched," Millsap said. "And so now, we just have to root them out and take away all their power."

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