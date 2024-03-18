Georgia Lt Gov to Newsmax: Judge McAfee 'Split the Baby'

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones told Newsmax on Monday that the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's case involving his alleged election interference "split the baby" in his ruling on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Last week, Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the Georgia election interference case, ruled that Willis can continue to prosecute the case after special prosecutor Nathan Wade stepped down from his role.

Jones said on "National Report" that he "wasn't surprised by the judge's ruling," saying that McAfee "kind of split the baby" and added, "This whole thing has been a circus."

He continued, "Obviously the judge thought there were … some improprieties" based on his ruling that either Willis, Wade, or both had to step down from the case.

Jones said, "It's unfortunate that it's still got to continue to play out," and added that Republicans are "going to keep pursuing what we're doing over here in the Senate with our committee," referring to the Georgia state Senate's Special Committee on Investigations, which is conducting a probe into the allegations of misconduct against Willis.

He went on to say that the case against Trump "is falling apart" and that Willis should "just recuse herself or resign her seat, but she's not going to do that."

