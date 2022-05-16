Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Biden Admin a 'Disaster,' Not Serving Our Best Interests

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., might envision himself as a reality-based optimist, or glass-half-full kind of a politician.

But even Hice has a limit when the conversation turns to President Joe Biden.

As a Monday guest on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Hice was asked about a recent NBC News poll revealing that 75% of respondents are unhappy with the current direction of the United States, and how only 39% are pleased with President Biden's performance after 16 months in office.

"How in the world can we say yes (to electing more Democrats)? My (second) question is, 'Who in the world are those 39 percent?' What planet are they living on, if they think (the country's) headed in the right direction?" Hice rhetorically mused on Newsmax.

"(The Biden administration) is an absolute disaster. ... It seems like every single decision has not been made in the best interests of America.

"Democrats are an enormous problem to our liberties, our freedoms, our way of life," says Hice, who's running for Georgia's secretary of state in the May 24 GOP primary.

"And it's really a frightful scenario that's unfolding before our eyes."

The Atlanta-born Republican has represented Georgia's 10th District since 2015. And yet, Hice still felt compelled to run for Georgia secretary of state, with the clear intention of ousting GOP incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

"Look, here's the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who continues — to this day — to claim the past election was the 'most secure election' (in Georgia history)."

And yet, the Georgia General Assembly subsequently had to pass specific legislation bringing more protections to Georgia elections, because, in Hice's words, Raffensperger "refused to do his job."

Hice noted how previous "voter fraud" investigations, that were once under the purview of the Georgia secretary of state's office, have been passed on to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What prompted that switch?

From Hice's perspective, Raffensperger didn't live up to the obligations of his position, so much that two movies — "2,000 Mules" and "Rigged 2020" — have been dedicated to the alleged misdeeds of Raffensperger's office during the 2020 election.

The movies have "cameras from the secretary of state office that show hundreds and hundreds of hours of video footage, of individuals engaged in ballot harvesting, ballot trafficking," says Hice, while also noting how Facebook launched a $50 million campaign — or "Zuckerbucks," a reference to Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg — to help Democrats in Georgia during the previous election cycle.

Hice's plan for bringing redemption to the secretary of state office:

Restore election integrity at all costs.

In Georgia, make sure "we have only one election ballot cast (per person), and one election ballot counted."

Raffensperger "has been the problem since day 1. He continues to be a problem. And that's why I've stepped out" to become Georgia's next secretary of state, says the 62-year-old Hice.

In April, a CBS tracking poll had Hice owning a commanding lead of 17 percentage points over Raffensperger.

