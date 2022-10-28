George Pataki to Newsmax: 'Excellent Chance' for Zeldin

Former New York Gov. George Pataki told Newsmax on Friday that Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., "has an excellent chance" of winning enough of the vote in New York City to win in the upcoming midterm election.

Pataki told "American Agenda" on Friday: "I think he has an excellent chance" of getting at least 30% of the vote in New York City because "it's just become way too dangerous, there are incidents virtually every day — horrible, criminal incidents."

Pataki said in "most of those cases there are people who have been in jail, let out of jail, arrested before, in a mental institution and they're out on the streets committing crime after crime after crime because we have 'turn-them-loose' justice in New York state under the Hochul administration."

He continued, "So that leads me to believe that Zeldin has an excellent chance of getting over 30%, and he has to do that to win.

"He'll do very well on Long Island ... in the suburbs, and then it comes down to upstate where he has to work hard to bring out the swing vote up there.

"Yes, it's more conservative, but still, there are a lot of voters who look at downstate candidates and say, Well, I better take another look, so, I think he has an excellent chance. Upstate is … [where] the battle is going to be fought."