Papadopoulos to Newsmax: Democrats Always Accuse Trump of Their Own Misdeeds

Former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos accused Democrats Saturday on Newsmax of continuously projecting their own misconduct onto President Donald Trump, pointing to investigations surrounding John Bolton as evidence of that broader pattern.

Newsmax contributor Papadopoulos said that Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump have spent years projecting their own alleged misconduct onto him.

“You really have to understand that for the last nine years, both Trump haters and the Democrats have really become experts in projection,” Papadopoulos said during an appearance on “Saturday Agenda.”

“Every single allegation in which high-profile Democrats or haters like [John] Bolton have levied against candidate Trump, President Trump has actually all been projections of their own misdeeds and their own egregious activities.”

Papadopoulos specifically mentioned the Biden and Clinton families. “If you just look at the Biden family, the Clinton family, they were some of the greatest purveyors of this conspiracy theory that President Trump was part of some sort of quid pro quo scheme,” he said. “We now know that the Clinton Foundation and Biden's family were up to their neck in that.”

The remarks came as former National Security Adviser John Bolton faces scrutiny over classified materials.

The FBI searched Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday as part of what officials described as a national security investigation. Federal authorities confirmed they were “conducting court-authorized activity in the area” but said there was no public safety threat.

Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser before a contentious departure, has been a frequent critic of the president on cable news. Papadopoulos accused him of aiding Trump’s opponents.

“He's on MSNBC and CNN essentially being a useful idiot of the left, suggesting that President Trump was engaged in some sort of illegal activity regarding classified files,” he said.

Papadopoulos argued that, as president, Trump had the authority to possess classified documents, unlike Bolton.

“He is the only person on planet Earth that can have these files,” Papadopoulos said. “You have Bolton now under criminal investigation for doing the same exact thing. So we've seen this disturbing pattern over and over and over, and this just doesn't look good for Bolton.”

The FBI search was conducted following intelligence provided by CIA Director John Ratcliffe to FBI Director Kash Patel, which formed the basis of the search warrant, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Investigators are examining whether Bolton mishandled classified information.

