Expert to Newsmax: Never Mix Fireworks and Alcohol

As fireworks light up skies across America this Fourth of July, George Zambelli, owner of Zambelli Fireworks, urged people on Newsmax on Friday to leave the explosions to the professionals — and to never handle fireworks while under the influence of alcohol.

Zambelli has seen nearly everything in his decadeslong career running one of the nation's largest fireworks companies. But as Independence Day celebrations get underway, he's sounding a familiar alarm: Fireworks and alcohol do not mix.

"Oh, without a doubt. You should never mix alcohol and fireworks," Zambelli told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"There's a lot of safety tips using consumer fireworks. And you need to follow those tips."

Zambelli Fireworks, based in New Castle, Pennsylvania, northwest of Pittsburgh, has staged more than 800 large pyrotechnic shows across the country.

The Zambelli name has become synonymous with explosive holiday displays, but Zambelli emphasizes that what his company does is far from backyard play.

"There's a lot of alchemy to produce the different colors — strontium, red; barium, green; copper, blue," Zambelli explained. "And those are trade secrets. Certainly. And we detonate the fireworks choreographed to music utilizing computers. So there's a lot to it."

Zambelli reflected on how technology has changed the fireworks industry over the years — from manual lighting to today's digital launch systems.

"Back 50, 60 years ago, when I was a little bit younger, I used to fire fireworks with a burlap sack," he said. "And nowadays we use computers and electronic firing systems, so it's a lot different. You know, I used to use an abacus. Now I have to use a computer."

The reminder to avoid mixing fireworks and alcohol comes amid troubling national statistics.

In 2024, there were 11 reported deaths related to fireworks, many involving misuse or device malfunction, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Approximately 14,700 people were injured by fireworks last year, marking a 38% increase in deaths and a 52% jump in injuries from 2023.

Sparklers, often considered harmless, were involved in an estimated 1,700 emergency room visits.

Adults ages 25 to 44 accounted for the largest share of reported injuries (32%), followed by people ages 15 to 24 (24%). The most frequently injured body parts were hands and fingers (36%), as well as the head, face, and ears (22%). Burns made up 37% of all emergency room visits.

Zambelli said the company has adapted to rising costs and supply chain disruptions, including those caused by U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

"Certainly it's made it a lot more challenging," he said. "We're working with our customers, our importers. And it's like any business — you have to respond to those challenges. And we're doing that."

Despite the hurdles, Zambelli said the company remains committed to continuing the tradition of dazzling displays each Independence Day.

"Like John Adams said in his letter to Abigail, we're going to solemnize this day each year with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations," Zambelli said. "I guess he meant Zambelli fireworks from one end of the continent to the other forevermore."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com