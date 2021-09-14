Trump to Newsmax: Bush 'Should Apologize' For Calling the Right Terrorists

Former President George W. Bush should apologize to the country for his speech on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks in which he likened the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to Islamic extremists who attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, former President Donald Trump tells Newsmax

Trump said as he listened to Bush's speech, made at the Shanksville, Pa., site of the Flight 93 Memorial, "I said, this is the guy that got us into the quicksand of the Middle East, and he didn't win. Because he could have won and he didn't win."

"Remember?" Trump said Tuesday on "Spicer & Co." "He got on the aircraft carrier and he made a fool out of himself" with a "Mission Accomplished" banner behind him in 2003.

"President Bush made the single biggest mistake in the history of our country, and that's getting into the quicksand of the Middle East and then he couldn't finish the job," Trump said.

Now, Trump said, the same man is lecturing Americans that people on the right are worse than foreign terrorists.

But what Trump didn't mention in his speech, the 45th president added, is protesters on the left such as antifa and Black Lives Matter.

"He doesn't mention antifa. He doesn't mention BLM, who killed people over the summer (of 2020)," Trump said. "You know, they killed a lot of people. They burned down cities, everything else. Nothing happens to them, but they go after the right and it's a disgrace. President Bush should apologize to the people of our country."



