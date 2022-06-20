Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar to Newsmax: Soros Pays to 'Silence' Miami's Conservative Voices

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., is very protective of her 27th District in Florida, which features the highest concentration of Hispanic residents in the state.

As part of that instinct, Salazar has spoken out against a group, partially backed by billionaire George Soros, that has tentatively purchased 18 Spanish-language radio stations for American airwaves — including Radio Mambí 710 AM in Miami, Florida, which is historically linked to the Cuban exile community and traditionally offers anti-communism views.

According to Salazar, who appeared on Newsmax's "The Record" With Greta Van Susteren on Monday, a separate ownership group initially offered $42 million for a similar package of Spanish-language radio stations, while even exploring a partnership with Univision.

However, a clause in the contract apparently allowed that deal to expire, prompting Salazar to quip, then "in came the Soros Group."

The reported price paid by the Soros Group: $60 million.

"It's very clear the progressives and socialists within the Democratic Party are going after the Hispanics — the group of voters who have traditionally voted Democrat," Salazar told Van Susteren.

"But we are waking up. We are waking up to the fact the [Democrats] have played political football with the Hispanics for more than 30 years. They have not delivered on their promises to voters."

A number of Republican senators and congressional leaders, including Salazar, have implored the Federal Communications Commission to investigate the details behind the media purchase.

"We write to urge the [FCC], within all applicable rules and regulations, and pursuant to the [agency's] public interest mandate pursuant to the Radio Act of 1927 (P.L. 69-632), to thoroughly scrutinize the proposed sale of 18 Spanish-language radio stations to the so-called Latino Media Network, including Radio Mambí 710 AM in Miami, Florida," the Republicans' letter to the agency reads.

For decades, Radio Mambí has been a radio institution for Cuban-Americans who understand the perils of communism.

"I'd like to investigate why the Soros Group paid almost $20 million more for this group of 18 radio stations, including Radio Mambí," says Salazar, while adding Mambí has always represented the conservative community.

"I'd like the FCC to understand this is an ideological purchase. It has nothing to do with capitalism."

Salazar also says the Soros Group has a clear mission here: "They want to silence the conservative voices in Miami."

