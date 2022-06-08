Fla. Lt. Gov. Nuñez to Newsmax: Soros Media Buy an Attempt to Capture Latin Voters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning Miami residents that a George Soros-backed purchase of Spanish language radio stations is an attempt to capture Latin votes and sway listeners, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez told Newsmax.

The new Hispanic media company, Latino Media Network, announced Friday, it would obtain 18 Hispanic radio stations in 10 different markets, including one in Miami, which a George Soros-backed venture purchased from TelevisaUnivision in a $60 million deal, according to a press release from DeSantis' campaign.

Nuñez said in her "Eric Bolling: The Balance" appearance that people should ask themselves, "Is it a business proposition? Is it a business deal? No, it is specific radio stations that are known for having conservative viewpoints."

Their playbook, she said, is "to control the media, control the narrative, control the spin — and they think they can control the minds and hearts and the souls of voters."

Stephanie Valencia, a former Obama administration staffer, and Jess Morales Rocketto, who worked on the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, purchased Latino Media Network with help from Lakestar Finance, an investment entity affiliated with the Soros Fund Management, Axios reported.

Morales Rocketto, who will serve on the media network's board alongside Valencia, said, "It's not about politics. We're serious about serving the community and about free speech and free expression.

"Of course," she added, "Stephanie and I are who we are. We aren't and don't want to hide that, but this is not political."

Nuñez said, "But again, Hispanic voters are keen. They understand full well when they're being lied to and when people are trying to manipulate them with a disinformation campaign, the likes of which George Soros is trying to do."

