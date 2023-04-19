Rep. Santos to Newsmax: Despite 'Noise,' 'I Have Delivered'

Despite the constant barrage of "noise" coming from the media around his alleged lying about his past, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., told Newsmax Wednesday that he believes he deserves a second term since he is delivering for his constituents.

"The media does a lot of work trying to paint the boogeyman, right? But the reality is I'm from the community; folks know me; they've known me for a long time," Santos told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Nobody is immune to making mistakes in life. I've owned up to them."

However, Santos noted that he has delivered on every one of his campaign promises and commitments to his constituents and said that is what matters most.

"My campaign was a campaign with promises and with promises and measures. I have delivered on every single one of my campaign promises. I have not backtracked a single promise I made, a single commitment I made with the constituency," Santos said. "This seat was largely Democrat for the last 20 years. I'm the first Republican to represent it. Guess what? I offered a very conservative platform when I ran, and I've been delivering a very conservative platform."

Santos added that people want to make his reelection bid about "these personal issues," but his goal in politics is representing the electorate.

"My job is to represent and deliver on what I promised. I've done that. I am doing that. I am introducing conservative legislation that will cut back spending, that will cut back regulation. I am voting to keep us safer. I have co-sponsored 63-plus bills to make sure that we are a more safe society, that we are more fiscally responsible country. I have introduced 11 bills, more than any New York freshman. So I'm doing the job. ... I can work through noise," Santos said.

