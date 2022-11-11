Rep.-Elect Santos to Newsmax: Race Based on Issues, Not Orientation

U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos, after flipping New York's key 3rd Congressional District from red to blue this week with his defeat of Democrat challenger Robert Zimmerman, said Friday on Newsmax that while the campaign made headlines by pitting two gay candidates against each other, "this was never about my sexual orientation."

"I never made it a campaign issue," Santos said on Newsmax's "National Report." "It's part of who I am. And people know that very well and they accept me support me and appreciate me for who I am and what I do for them."

This was Santos' second try at the congressional seat, which includes Long Island, and he said that the electorate spoke by handing him a 9-point victory.

He said he won because he made the campaign about the issues, not about "celebrity status" like Zimmerman did with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton campaigning for him.

"Long Island is so close to New York City and the seepage of crime, and the insanity of the high cost of heat, of living, coupled with the high cost of fuel and energy, whether you're heating your home or you're filling your gas tanks, everybody was feeling the burn," said Santos. "I think they're looking for somebody who's going to go representing those issues."

He noted he got 180 endorsements from law enforcement agencies across the state, and businesses across the district threw in their support as well.

Meanwhile, Santos said that the Democrat Party spent a great deal of money against him, as he's "not the right kind of LGBTQ candidate to them."

"The reality is, they want you to be LGBTQ, but they want you to be a Democrat," he said. "I think I bring a very different diversity of thought to the table because I hope I can serve as an inspiration for the next generation of kids watching this, saying if you're gay, lesbian, or if you're on the spectrum of the LGBTQ, you don't have to be a Democrat. You can have your own diversity of thought."

Santos added that as a lifelong Republican, he looks forward to joining the party's efforts in "getting good work done for the people."

