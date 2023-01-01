Rep. Brady: Santos Must Take 'Huge Steps' To Regain Trust

Rep.-elect George Santos must "take some huge steps if he wants to regain trust and respect" after the New York Republican admitted to lying about many aspects of his background during the campaign, Rep. Kevin Brady told "Fox News Sunday," The Hill reported.

But Brady, a Texas Republican who is leaving Congress after 26 years in office, also said Santos could be forgiven by the GOP.

"We're a country of second chances," Brady said. "And when people are willing to turn their lives around and own up to this, then do what it takes to earn respect and trust again, you know, we're willing to do that. So I'm hopeful, you know, he chooses the right path."

Brady said, "At the end of the day, though, this is a decision, whether he resigns or stays, that needs to be made between he and the voters who elected him."

But the retiring congressman did say that the actions of Santos are "troubling in so many ways" and that he should "own every lie that he has made, apologize to everyone and anyone for as long as it takes."

Many aspects of Santos' resume were called into question when a New York Times report last month found no evidence he had worked on Wall Street, went to New York's Baruch College or had a real estate portfolio that helped rescue animals. He also said that he was Jewish when he is not.

Following the report, Santos admitted to the New York Post that he had made up the claims.

Santos, who is facing local and federal probes into his finances, is scheduled to be sworn in on Tuesday, The Hill reported.