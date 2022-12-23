George Papadopoulos to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Hearings 'Made for Blu-ray'

George Papadopoulos, a former adviser to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, told Newsmax on Friday that the Jan. 6 committee's investigation had "no substance."

He said: "This 17-month-long process was really the epitome of all political theater and absolutely no substance. From incredulous witnesses like ... Cassidy Hutchinson ... the inability of the president to actually mount a legal defense, and even ABC producers involved in the layout of this entire thing.

"This really feeds the perception that this was a made for Blu-ray, direct to the American people production, and at the end of the day, the American people really did not buy in and what it did showcase was a really vindictive display of state power against political opponents."

He later said: "It's really based on fiction and exaggeration. Months ago with the FBI, according to Reuters, suggested that there was absolutely no widespread conspiracy to overthrow the last election. Yet the Democrats on MSNBC, CNN or even during their testimonies, they continue to expound on this conspiracy theory that there was this actual conspiracy led by the president of the United States to overthrow our democracy.

"That of course, was found to be absolutely baseless without any substance and this is like Cassidy Hutchinson are now facing potential criminal liability for lying under oath about what they knew during the Jan. 6 event. So this I believe, is going to backfire on the Democrats."