George P. Bush to Newsmax: Paxton 'Hasn't Won' on Big Lawsuits

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, a day before voters hit the polls to choose between him and incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton, Monday on Newsmax dismissed the incumbent official's claims of achievements in office, saying that while he's filed lawsuits against the Biden administration, they haven't always been successful.

"I'm delighted that I even have a chance to share the same screen with him because I challenged him to 10 debates and he didn't show up to one," Bush told Newsmax's "National Report," after being shown a video of Paxton's appearance earlier in the day. "There's a big difference between filing suits and actually winning in the courthouse, and on the big ones, he hasn't won. We lost against California on the Obamacare case and Facebook on antitrust, just to name a few."

Earlier in the program, Paxton accused Bush of ignoring his achievements in office but instead attacking him in new advertising that focuses on his legal issues and charges that have been filed against him.

"I've been working hard every day throughout the state of Texas to reach out to conservative voters to talk about my record on defending our border as land commissioner and talking about how we can secure the border much more proactively than what Ken does," Bush said. "This campaign is also about backing our law enforcement.

"We're seeing a high spike in homicides and violent crime streets of cities like Houston, and Austin with liberal, progressive DAs. We need somebody that can claim the moral high ground on these issues."

Bush also on Monday spoke out against the Biden administration's continued push to remove the use of the Title 42 COVID-19 restrictions placed at the border under former President Donald Trump, calling removing them "reckless and lawless."

"This administration is trying to chip away at the rule of law on a Texas southern border, and it's really disappointing, but it's to be expected because clearly, they want to build a new political class that will support them down the road at the ballot box," said Bush. "This is what the Obama administration did with the Dreamers by creating a new class that they hope will be future Democrats and they're doing it now."

Title 42 is a public health policy, Bush added, and it is a "fight over common sense" to remove it when the nation requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

Bush further pointed out that as land commissioner, he has been focused on adding to the Texas border wall, and he has sued the administration to compel it to finish Trump's efforts.

Bush further said he thinks it the right position for Texas to assert its own sovereignty and hold the Biden administration accountable for what's happening at the border, and to allow the state's law enforcement officials to enforce federal immigration law, "if the federal government is not going to do its job and protect our state."

