George P. Bush to Newsmax TV: Eying Primary Challenge to AG Paxton

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush told Newsmax TV on Saturday he is looking to make an announcement after the current legislative session about mounting a primary challenge against fellow Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who he said has caused a "lot of concern" in his state.

"This is the chief law enforcement official in our state and routinely, this individual has abused his privileges, his powers in his office," Bush told "Saturday Agenda." "He's been in indictment under indictment for over 6 years since he came into office, and he is now facing another FBI investigation."

Bush, the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush and son of ex-Florida GOP Jeb Bush, said he is "willing to offer myself, with my legal background, with my national security background in the U.S. Navy" and promise to fight for law enforcement.

"[I will be] backing them, pushing back on the defunding police movement that we've seen in the cities across our state and making sure that we have ballot integrity," Bush said.

He added, Paxton was the "lowest vote-getter in 2018 among all Republicans statewide, so a lot of conservatives, especially constitutional conservatives" are concerned about keeping the unbroken streak in Texas of Republicans holding all statewide elected positions" if Paxton is the party's candidate again.

"I'm not sure we can do that," Bush added.

As for now, Bush said he is focused on the current legislative session, which will continue for about another 42 days, but "I'm looking to make an announcement after that and offering my services to the people of Texas for another 4 years."

Bush has held the job of Texas Land Commissioner since 2015 and has often hinted at seeking another statewide office in 2022, but the attorney general's race appears to be his strongest push in that direction, The Texas Tribune reported.

Bush has given other interviews making his interest clear about the Paxton challenge, including telling Fox News he is "taking a very serious look" at the race.

Meanwhile, Paxton has said he wants to seek a third term next year, the Tribune reported.

However, several old and new scandals are haunting him, including last year, when 7 of his top aides accused him of abusing his office to assist a wealthy donor and of accepting bribes.

Further, the Tribune reported, Paxton has been under indictment on state securities fraud charges since 2015. He has denied wrongdoing in both cases.

Important: