George P. Bush to Newsmax: Abbott Right With Plan to Bus Immigrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is "absolutely" taking the right action by busing illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who is campaigning for the position of the state's attorney general, said on Newsmax Monday.

"It's high time that our national leadership wakes up and smells the coffee on this issue," Bush said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"I know Ukraine is important and grabbing the headlines, but this is a national security issue on our border here in the state of Texas."

Bush pointed out that 2 million immigrants illegally crossed the nation's border last year and that another 2 million or even up to 6 million more are expected with the numbers for the surge "doubling if not tripling."

"In a state like Texas, as great as we are and as big of a balance sheet as we have, we can't absorb this amount of illegal immigration nor take on the bloody drug cartels that are perpetrating this invasion of our state's southern border," Bush said.

Bush also outlined what he would do about the border if he's elected president, especially considering President Joe Biden "campaigned on the idea that he wouldn't build another inch of wall and continue the construction of the Texas wall."

"As attorney general, I would deploy a mobile prosecution unit to arrest individuals under state criminal trespassing laws and similar to what [Attorney General] Mark Brnovich has done in the state of Arizona; assert the state's sovereignty under the Constitution, where the federal government is compelled to defend the states. If it does not, in states like Texas can step forward and handle its affairs."

But even then, he added, the state needs a new administration and an aggressive attorney general that will succeed in the courts against the Biden White House.

"They are neglecting their primary duty, and that's protecting the citizens and the communities, particularly in border areas of our state that have been overwhelmed," said Bush.

He also said he thinks there will be more Democrats stepping forward to fight against illegal immigration.

"There's a bill being floated in Congress that would delay the president's authority on this issue for at least 60 days to just hit the pause button and listen to agents," he added. "That's our biggest criticism in this discussion is that this president and the vice president refused to talk to the actual agents on the ground to give them the last remaining lever to remove illegals under Title 42."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here