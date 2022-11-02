GOP's Geoff Diehl to Newsmax: Globe Wrong for Campaign Slam

Massachusetts GOP gubernatorial nominee Geoff Diehl, with less than one week before Election Day, slammed The Boston Globe as a "subset of the Democrat Party" for reporting that a "haphazard campaign strategy" is hurting his chances of pulling out a win in the traditionally deep blue state.

"We've been campaigning for a year-and-a-half," Diehl said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "When I jumped in, Gov. [Charlie] Baker hadn't decided if he was going to run. He decided not to run against me. I beat a challenger who spent $2.5 million against me, and now I'm taking on more.

"We definitely have a race. We have an operation, and we've been doing incredibly well."

Diehl's Democrat rival is Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, and Diehl told Newsmax that his campaign's TV ads are "pinning her to the decision to block natural gas pipelines."

"We have an energy crisis in our state right now," he said. "We're being warned about rolling blackouts and our electricity rates are about to jump 64% specifically due to Maura Healey and her war on energy, along with Joe Biden. Now, [Vice President] Kamala Harris is coming to Massachusetts to try to stump for her."

Meanwhile, early voting numbers are down, particularly for Democrats, said Diehl.

"The big cities are only at 4 to 5% for the mail-in early voting, which bodes well for us because Republicans come on strong on Election Day," he said. "A lot of people want to traditionally vote in person."

The independent vote will also be a big driver, as 57% of Massachusetts voters are either not registered to a party or vote independent, said Diehl.

He said his immediate plan as governor is to institute a parental bill of rights. He noted that he has two children and that his running mate, Leah Allen, is a mother of two and a nurse who was fired for refusing to cooperate with COVID vaccine mandates.

"Right now, the woke agenda is right in place in Massachusetts schools curriculum," said Diehl, including sexual preference materials in the young elementary grades.

"We're also going to make sure that parents get a voice at school board meetings," he said. "I'm going to fix the open meeting law so parents aren't told you have to wait until the next school board meeting to talk."

Meanwhile, the Globe pointed out that outgoing Gov. Baker has stayed silent on the race, but the National Republican Governors Association, which spent millions on Baker's campaign, has spent nothing on Diehl's.

Diehl said he thinks that's because he supported former President Donald Trump, who has panned Baker as a "RINO," but at the same time, "my focus isn't on who endorses me in the race. This is about me winning the endorsement of all those voters."

