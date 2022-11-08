Mass. Gov. Candidate Diehl to Newsmax: Low Early Voting 'Great Sign'

Massachusetts' early voting numbers are only about one-third of what they were in 2020, including in the state's major cities, and that is a "great sign," Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Right now I'm driving around from polling station to polling station and we're seeing incredible enthusiasm in a lot of the suburban towns, so we think that this is going to be one of those upsets where people who didn't think Massachusetts was going to be a hold will be a hold," Diehl told "National Report."

The candidate said education and parental rights were key topics for his campaign.

"The CDC's recommendation to put COVID-19 as one of the required vaccinations has made a lot of parents scared, so we promised not to implement it in Massachusetts," Diehl said.

Further, teachers "should be focusing on educating our kids, not indoctrinating them, so that's why we're going to have a parental bill of rights, so parents know what's in the curriculum," said Diehl, adding that school choice legislation will also be sought.

Diehl promised that his administration will work to help curtail costs in Massachusetts, particularly with housing and with the price of energy, telling Newsmax that his competitor for governor, Democrat Attorney General Maura Healey, worked to block natural gas pipelines coming into the state.

"We're about to have electricity rates spike 64% because of her doing that, and so it's very unaffordable to live here," he said. "Our Legislature just took in over $8 billion of excess tax revenue. They're kicking and screaming to not return that back to the taxpayers, even though they're statutorily required to … as governor, I will force the Legislature to give people a chance to keep more of their own money."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!