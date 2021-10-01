Lawyer Battling NYC Teacher Vax Mandates: California Student Mandate Coming

It probably won't be long before California's plan to require that all schoolchildren be vaccinated comes to New York, according to the lawyer for teachers suing to block New York City's requirement that they receive the inoculation.

Lou Gelormino told Newsmax on Friday that the pattern is that officials announce they're considering it and shortly thereafter issue an edict.

California's announcement ''wasn't surprising, to say the least,'' Gelormino said on ''American Agenda.''

''You know, the politicians, particularly [New York City Mayor Bill] de Blasio, [former New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo, when he was in office, and now the guy out in California, I don't even like to mention his name, [Gov. Gavin] Newsom, they have this way of announcing it a couple days before, and saying they're looking at it, they're looking into it.

''And then, boom, three or four days later, they announce it. And like I said, it wasn't surprising. It looks like, you know, I would ... I wouldn't be surprised if New York state and New York City follows close behind.''

Gelormino said his staff is waiting at any moment to hear about its emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking an order to block New York City's requirement that teachers be vaccinated.

He also rebuked those who claim that getting one of the three vaccines authorized under the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use approval was the same as requiring vaccinations for diseases such as measles, smallpox and rubella.

''People are going to be asking, say to themselves: 'Well what's the difference between this vaccination and the rest of the vaccinations to kids taking school?' or 'What's the difference between mandating this vaccination, as opposed to other vaccinations,''' Gelormino said.

''And I think the biggest difference that people don't realize is that when schools mandated these other vaccinations, they had a history of testing that went into years before they were mandated. And that was after the approval from the FDA.

''This vaccination is being mandated one week in the teachers, well, let's say one month in the teachers' case, and you know very shortly after getting approval from the FDA. There's been no long-term testing, and I think that's the biggest difference.''

Later on Friday, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied a request from a group of New York City teachers to block the city's vaccine mandate for public school employees.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here