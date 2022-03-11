Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Gas Prices No Surprise Under Biden, Harris

It's no surprise that gas prices are climbing, considering the "strong anti-energy bias" shown by Democrats during the 2020 election, particularly by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who don't seem to understand that even if oil isn't drilled domestically, it must come from somewhere else, Rep. Glenn Grothman said on Newsmax Friday.

"When they reduce the amount of oil or crackdown on oil producers in the United States, they're just saying, Get the oil from Russia or get the oil from Venezuela, get the oil from Iran," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

He added that he wouldn't be surprised if gasoline climbs up over $5 a gallon, and it happens at a time while the Biden administration is being held "hostage to the environmental extremists."

"No party should be grabbed hold of by their most extreme element, but that's what's going on with the Democratic Party," said Grothman, adding that the party is being controlled by people "who think that somehow we can operate without using any gasoline, and of course, that's not true."

But when the drilling and pipelines are being stopped in the United States, that means buying at higher rates from other places, and being "held hostage to truly dangerous countries," said Grothman.

Further, it's "hypocrisy to bring in oil by tankers from Canada and elsewhere rather than by pipeline, especially when it comes to environmentalists who are concerned about the carbon footprint of fossil fuels," the congressman said.

"What's the carbon footprint of shipping that oil to the United States via oil tanker versus using a perfectly good pipeline and having oil brought down from Canada and states in the northern United States?"

