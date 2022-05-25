Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden Admin Could Curb Gas Prices

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that the Biden administration could take steps to curb energy costs.

Speaking with "American Agenda" on Wednesday, Blackburn says that, currently, there are those waiting in the wings for the Environmental Protection Agency to approve their drilling permits, the congresswoman from Tennessee also cited that the administration could restart the Keystone XL pipeline, which as she points out, "would have been finished this year."

Right now, she adds, in Alaska, there is an area "set aside for drilling." But "had [President Joe] Biden not stopped it, they could go ahead and open back up."

"I think that the Democrats have long wanted $5 a gallon gas; they've got it," she added.

According to the New York Post, during his visit to Japan on Monday, Biden cited that his administration is preventing gas prices from going higher.

"[When] it comes to the gas prices," the president said, "we're going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it's over, we'll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over."

He then insisted that his administration had saved gas prices "from getting worse — and it's bad."

Speaking on the "incredible transition," Blackburn adds, "well, it is not serving the American people ... and this just shows you how committed they are to their climate change agenda and the Green New Deal."

"They are determined to run up the price of gas to limit access to fossil

fuels to make it more difficult and more expensive."

