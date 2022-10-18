×
Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Dems Realize Biden's Policies Are Bad

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show") 

By    |   Tuesday, 18 October 2022 06:24 PM EDT

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax that the Democrat's constituents realize President Joe Biden's policies have led to inflation and high gas prices but questioned if they would vote to change it.

"I think even Democrats are feeling what's happening at the gas pump in their wallets. I think they're feeling what's happening at the grocery store. They're seeing that a full month of their paycheck has been eaten up by inflation caused as a direct result of Biden's policies, and," she adds, "Democrats buying into and voting for Biden's policies."

"I think Democrats realize that. Now, whether or not they vote to change it is something different," the congresswoman told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Still, Van Duyne adds Democrats members of Congress are doubling down on issues such as Jan. 6 and abortion.

"But because of what happened on Jan. 6, and because it was not supported by radical leftists, that is somehow supposed to take over all the air in the room, and I'm sorry, but working families aren't buying it."

According to FiveThirtyEight's aggregate polling as of Tuesday the Republicans are "favored" to win the House and Democrats are "slightly favored" to win the Senate.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


