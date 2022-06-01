×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gas | inflation | joe biden | administration

Rep. Zeldin to Newsmax: Biden WH Not 'Shooting Straight' With Americans

(Newsmax/''Spicer & Co.'')

By    |   Wednesday, 01 June 2022 08:37 PM

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York, decried on Newsmax the myriad obfuscations committed by the White House.

Speaking on inflation and other issues, Zeldin told "Spicer & Co." on Wednesday that the "Biden administration has been stuck in the spin zone while the rest of our country's been asking to ... 'just shoot straight with me.'"

On Wednesday, average gasoline prices were above $4 a gallon in all 50 U.S. states.

Zeldin highlighted the cost of gas as well as inflation and said that this would be "devastating" for Democrats in the upcoming midterms. "This is hitting people where it hurts the most. The economy is certainly top of mind for many Americans, and the hardest part is that people — the average American — understands what should be done about it."

He added: "The average American sees, from the supply chain crisis ... to Congress spending new money that it doesn't have; [that] this isn't a hindsight in [2021] when you look back at [Treasury Secretary] Janet Yellen's comments" about inflation being "transitory."

"The average American was watching this last year scratching their own heads saying, 'listen, I'm not the expert. I'm not, you know, in charge of the Treasury Department. I'm not the chairman of the Federal Reserve, but this doesn't feel transitory. This does feel like it's caused by policies and missed opportunities.'"

"And unfortunately," Zeldin added, "this Biden administration has been stuck in the spin zone while the rest of our country's been asking to ... 'just shoot straight with me and enact policies that are filled with common sense that are actually going to deal with these top concerns of mine.'"

Zeldin faces Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, in the state's June 28 Republican primary election. He is also on the Nov. 8 general election ballot representing the Conservative Party.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York, decried on Newsmax the myriad obfuscations committed by the White House.
gas, inflation, joe biden, administration
368
2022-37-01
Wednesday, 01 June 2022 08:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved