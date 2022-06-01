Rep. Zeldin to Newsmax: Biden WH Not 'Shooting Straight' With Americans

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York, decried on Newsmax the myriad obfuscations committed by the White House.

Speaking on inflation and other issues, Zeldin told "Spicer & Co." on Wednesday that the "Biden administration has been stuck in the spin zone while the rest of our country's been asking to ... 'just shoot straight with me.'"

On Wednesday, average gasoline prices were above $4 a gallon in all 50 U.S. states.

Zeldin highlighted the cost of gas as well as inflation and said that this would be "devastating" for Democrats in the upcoming midterms. "This is hitting people where it hurts the most. The economy is certainly top of mind for many Americans, and the hardest part is that people — the average American — understands what should be done about it."

He added: "The average American sees, from the supply chain crisis ... to Congress spending new money that it doesn't have; [that] this isn't a hindsight in [2021] when you look back at [Treasury Secretary] Janet Yellen's comments" about inflation being "transitory."

"The average American was watching this last year scratching their own heads saying, 'listen, I'm not the expert. I'm not, you know, in charge of the Treasury Department. I'm not the chairman of the Federal Reserve, but this doesn't feel transitory. This does feel like it's caused by policies and missed opportunities.'"

"And unfortunately," Zeldin added, "this Biden administration has been stuck in the spin zone while the rest of our country's been asking to ... 'just shoot straight with me and enact policies that are filled with common sense that are actually going to deal with these top concerns of mine.'"

Zeldin faces Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, in the state's June 28 Republican primary election. He is also on the Nov. 8 general election ballot representing the Conservative Party.

