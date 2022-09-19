Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Dems' Hypocrisy on Issues Disturbing

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan told Newsmax on Monday that the stances some of his Democratic colleagues have taken on issues such as the border, inflation, gas prices, to the demonization of half the electorate have followed a disturbing trend.

Speaking to "The Chris Salcedo Show" about a CBS reporter's use of the word "disturbing" to describe a network poll that "extrapolates" that 13 million Americans support the use of force to restore former President Donald Trump to the presidency, Jordan criticized the statement and cited what he sees as "hypocrisy" in some Democrats' rhetoric and actions.

Jordan, who is seeking reelection, said that since President Joe Biden has taken office, the United States has gone from "a secure border to no border. We went from stable prices to record inflation. We went from safe streets to record levels of crime in every major urban area in the country. We went from $2 gas to $5 gas. I think those things are what's really disturbing to most Americans."

"And frankly, as far as [GOP governors' busing of immigrants to] Martha's Vineyard goes," Jordan continued, "you know, it's funny with Democrats; they're sanctuary cities until it's actually time to provide sanctuary, and then [it's], 'oh, no, no, no, we don't want to do that, that's for someone else.' It shows the hypocrisy that these guys have."

Since Biden has taken office, millions of migrants have crossed the southern border illegally, and the selective coverage is "hypocritical," he said.

Speaking on the influx of migrants, Jordan said: "I always point out this: This is not an accident. This is deliberate. This is intentional. This is premeditated, what they're doing to our border."

"And now, when Republican governors like [Texas Gov. Greg] Abbott and [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis decide ... we're going to let the rest of the country get a taste of what's happening on our border," they point out that "there's always two standards. There's one standard for the elite ... but a different standard for us regular people."

