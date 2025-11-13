Dr. Small to Newsmax: Planning, Mental Stimulation Essential for Healthy Retirement

As Americans retire earlier and live longer, isolation, financial stress, and cognitive decline are growing challenges, but retirement can also be rewarding, according to Dr. Gary Small, the director of Behavioral Health Breakthrough Therapies at Hackensack Meridian Health, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"It's not all doom and gloom," Small told Newsmax's "National Report." "We do have more time to play and time with friends, and that's important."

Editor’s Note: Doctor: How to Build a Smarter Brain — No Prescription, Just Proven Science

He encourages seniors to "nurture those relationships," plan ahead financially, engage their minds, travel, and prioritize physical exercise, which he called "one of the best ways you can maintain your physical and mental health."

Retirement in the United States begins at an average age of 62, with life expectancy reaching 78, which gives most Americans more than a decade to enjoy family, friends, and long-delayed personal interests.

But despite these promising opportunities, experts say retirees often encounter obstacles they didn’t anticipate.

Special:

Small said that many of the struggles seniors face stem from abrupt changes in daily routine and mental engagement.

"A huge challenge a lot of people don't anticipate is social isolation," he explained. "A lot of us are very connected at work. We have a big social network, and that goes away."

Without those connections, he warned, "there's risk of loneliness. It increases your risk for depression, and certainly, retirees face those challenges."

Editor’s Note: Unlock Extra Social Security Income (Free Report Inside!) Don’t Miss Out!

Purpose is another factor that can fade quickly, the doctor said.

"A lot of people define who they are by their work life," he said. "So many even have an identity crisis."

Financial stress adds another layer of difficulty. Retirees shift from income to savings, and Small noted that unexpected financial burdens often catch people off guard.

"Health care crises come up," he said. "The price of gas, groceries — all these things may come into play and you're not prepared for them."

Cognitive decline is also a major concern.

"People who retire have a 40% increase in cognitive decline," Small said, calling it the result of isolation, reduced stimulation, and age.

"Loss of purpose and meaning, social isolation where you don't have the conversations, stimulating your mind," all contribute to the problem, he added.

If problems arise, Small advised immediate action: "If you're feeling depressed or you feel that you're slipping cognitively, don't be afraid to get help because help is out there."

