Gary Sinise to Newsmax: 2,500 Meals to 220 NYC First Responder Stations

Award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise told Newsmax on Friday that his eponymous foundation will be honoring the memory of fallen 9/11 first responders next week by serving thousands of meals to first responders in New York City.

"On Sept. 13-15, we're going to be serving 2,500 meals to about 220 different [first responder] stations across New York City as part of our Gary Sinise Foundation's Serving Heroes program to honor the men and women who were lost on that terrible day and to salute and pay tribute to those who go out each and every day to protect our cities," Sinise said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "God bless them all."

Sinise said that the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 were really a turning point in his life that he wrote about in his book "Grateful American."

"I'll never forget the images," he said. "I'll never forget what it was like to get that phone call from a buddy of mine in New York, telling me to turn on the television, like so many of us got those phone calls that day. Since then, I've met just so many 9/11 family members, first responders who lost loved ones, lost friends."

The events of that fateful day were a call to action for Sinise and turned his life "toward service in a very, very active way."

Recently, the Gary Sinise Foundation has added an honor roll to its website to honor the men and women who serve their fellow Americans as first responders.

"That's a wonderful way that we can just do more to salute the men and women who have served our country and to allow people that support the Gary Sinise Foundation to salute and pay tribute to the family members and friends that they know who have served," Sinise said. "If you go to the Gary Sinise Foundation website, you will see right there on the homepage our honor roll and you can sign up, you can go on there and you can put in the name of somebody that you know who has served our country who you want to pay tribute to and we will honor them there."

"You'll get a special message from me, just of gratitude," he continued. "We want to always do that at the Gary Sinise Foundation. We're here to lift spirits. We're here to celebrate. We're here to support in whatever way we can."

