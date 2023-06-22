×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: garret oboyle | fbi | whistleblower | john durham | testimony | house | retribution

FBI Whistleblower O'Boyle to Newsmax: Still Facing Retribution

By    |   Thursday, 22 June 2023 09:41 AM EDT

FBI whistleblower Garret O'Boyle told Newsmax on Thursday that he wasn't shocked by special counsel John Durham's comments to the House Judiciary Committee — and said he has faced further retribution from the government after his testimony before the House government weaponization committee in May.

"I wish I could say I was shocked, but I wasn't," O'Boyle said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It was good to him up there in front of the American people, and my reaction was one not of shock, but of confirmation of many of the same types of things that I saw inside the FBI and also the retaliation that I have now faced as well as other whistleblowers."

O'Boyle testified in May about the retribution from the FBI, including moving him from one side of the country to the other while blocking his personal belongings. He told Newsmax that a few weeks later, "the Democrats sent a letter to DOJ saying that I committed perjury and obstructed myself," and now, he remains suspended without pay.

"I think all of that is just retaliation for going to Congress," he said.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Moore, the FBI's executive assistant director for human resources, testified to the weaponization committee the bureau suspended O'Boyle after internal investigators concluded he had leaked investigative information to Project Veritas, which he has denied, reports NBC News.

Her testimony was included in a letter from Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Meanwhile, he told Newsmax that he does not think anything will change in the short term concerning Garland or FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"Something must change in the DOJ and the FBI," said O'Boyle. "Otherwise, we're marching down a road that is very dangerous for every American."

But he said that means the upper echelon of the agency, not its agents, he added.

"Mr. Durham mentioned in his testimony yesterday how he's been in touch with retired agents and even some current agents who have reached out to him and apologized for the manner in which the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was being implemented," said O'Boyle. "That is my experience as well. It's the seventh floor of the Hoover Building, and many of the people in the leadership positions of the FBI that are either there for the wrong reasons or are applying their own personal agenda, which should not be happening in law enforcement."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
FBI whistleblower Garret O'Boyle said he wasn't shocked by special counsel John Durham's comments to the House Judiciary Committee, and he has faced further retribution from the government after his testimony before the House government weaponization committee.
garret oboyle, fbi, whistleblower, john durham, testimony, house, retribution, weaponization
451
2023-41-22
Thursday, 22 June 2023 09:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved