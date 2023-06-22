FBI Whistleblower O'Boyle to Newsmax: Still Facing Retribution

FBI whistleblower Garret O'Boyle told Newsmax on Thursday that he wasn't shocked by special counsel John Durham's comments to the House Judiciary Committee — and said he has faced further retribution from the government after his testimony before the House government weaponization committee in May.

"I wish I could say I was shocked, but I wasn't," O'Boyle said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It was good to him up there in front of the American people, and my reaction was one not of shock, but of confirmation of many of the same types of things that I saw inside the FBI and also the retaliation that I have now faced as well as other whistleblowers."

O'Boyle testified in May about the retribution from the FBI, including moving him from one side of the country to the other while blocking his personal belongings. He told Newsmax that a few weeks later, "the Democrats sent a letter to DOJ saying that I committed perjury and obstructed myself," and now, he remains suspended without pay.

"I think all of that is just retaliation for going to Congress," he said.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Moore, the FBI's executive assistant director for human resources, testified to the weaponization committee the bureau suspended O'Boyle after internal investigators concluded he had leaked investigative information to Project Veritas, which he has denied, reports NBC News.

Her testimony was included in a letter from Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Meanwhile, he told Newsmax that he does not think anything will change in the short term concerning Garland or FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"Something must change in the DOJ and the FBI," said O'Boyle. "Otherwise, we're marching down a road that is very dangerous for every American."

But he said that means the upper echelon of the agency, not its agents, he added.

"Mr. Durham mentioned in his testimony yesterday how he's been in touch with retired agents and even some current agents who have reached out to him and apologized for the manner in which the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was being implemented," said O'Boyle. "That is my experience as well. It's the seventh floor of the Hoover Building, and many of the people in the leadership positions of the FBI that are either there for the wrong reasons or are applying their own personal agenda, which should not be happening in law enforcement."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!