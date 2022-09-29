Sen. Cruz: Senate Should Put AG Garland, FBI on Trial

Merrick Garland has done more damage to the credibility of the Department of Justice and the FBI than any attorney general in history and should explain to Congress why he thought it was fine to raid former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on Newsmax.

"I think November is going to be a fantastic election. I think we're going to win the House, we're going to win the Senate, and I think one of the very first steps we need is to have real oversight. We need to have hearings, we need to drag the attorney general before the Senate Judiciary Committee," Cruz said on "John Bachman Now."

"We need to drag the FBI, we need to get to the bottom of this, we need to use subpoena power, we need to clean house at the FBI, and we need to get rid of corrupt partisans at the senior levels, and the House of Representatives needs to impeach Merrick Garland and they need to impeach [Secretary of Homeland Security] Alejandro Mayorkas, and we need to have trials in the United States Senate on their abuse of power and the incredible damage its doing to the rule of law and to Americans across this country."

Garland approved the application for a warrant to search Trump's Florida home and seize classified information and other presidential material.

Garland still has to decide whether to pursue charges against Trump or any of his allies for their handling of the records at issue.

Cruz told Newsmax there needs to be more oversight at the DOJ.

"That was an abuse of power, but it's routine. This is an attorney general who directed the FBI to target parents as domestic terrorists. Why? For daring to speak up at school boards and speak out against woke nonsense, speak out against critical race theory, lies being taught to their kids, speak out against transgender policies being used to cover up sexual assaults of children in school bathrooms? And what is what is Joe Biden says? Mom and dad at home, you're a terrorist.

"And the FBI right now, the FBI is interviewing, is going and interviewing parents all over the country pursuant to this political DOJ. It's disgraceful.

"I don't want to see a Republican Department of Justice, I don't want to see a Democrat Department of Justice. I want to see a Department of Justice and FBI that enforces the law, that follows the law fairly and is blind to political party, that is not a partisan weapon. That's what it's been throughout most of its history and under Joe Biden, he treats it like the stormtroopers for the Democratic National Committee."

