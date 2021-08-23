Rep. Garbarino to Newsmax: Taliban 'Will Deal' If Evacuation Goes Past Aug. 31

The Taliban "will deal" with the United States missing the Aug. 31 deadline for having people out Afghanistan, as it knows that an attack will keep U.S. troops there "a lot longer than two months," Rep. Andrew Garbarino said on Newsmax Monday.

"The Taliban doesn't want the United States to have a presence in Afghanistan any longer than it needs to be there," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "If it takes us another month, another two months to get everyone out, to evacuate our citizens, to evacuate our allies, I think they're going to deal with it."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Sunday defended his administration's handling of Afghanistan. Garbarino told Newsmax that if Biden says the United States is still pulling out by Aug. 31, "he's lying because there's no way. There's too many people still waiting there to get out."

However, he said that it seems that Biden is admitting the United States may need to remain in Afghanistan past Aug. 31.

"We're not going to be done by Aug. 31 and the Taliban is just going to have to deal with that," said Garbarino. "They can try to stop us, but we're not going anywhere. At least that's my opinion."

He also called it a "disgrace" to see Taliban fighters bearing American equipment.

"You see the photos of them wearing American military gear, carrying American military weapons, driving Ford trucks, I mean, it's a disgrace, the fact that we left everything there so quickly we left," said Garbarino. "I mean, we left people there, 17,000 citizens. People are furious. The Biden administration is gonna have a lot of questions they have to answer with how they dealt with this withdrawal."

Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress are also angry, said Garbarino.

"They're furious with the withdrawal. They're furious with the information that was provided to us whether we were whether we lied to, or they just didn't know what they were talking about, the administration," the lawmaker said.

Garbarino also criticized Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the New York Democrat was seen dancing at New York City's "homecoming concert" before it was canceled while Hurricane Henri was coming ashore.

"My district in Long Island was spending the weekend preparing for high flooding and no power," he said. "We were told we might not have power for 7 to 10 days. So I think, uh, I think that is a little tone-deaf, especially with Afghanistan and Hurricane Henri coming. He should have been on Long Island like the rest of us."

The lawmaker also commented on it being New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's last full day in office after his resignation two weeks ago.

"I'm sorry for smiling," he said. "It's a good thing. It's a good day for New York, but I don't think it will be a smooth transition. This weekend, Gov. Cuomo had to press conferences about the storm and the lieutenant governor, (Kathy Hochul) who's taking over tomorrow, was nowhere to be found. It was ridiculous. She should have been sitting right next to him, showing that there was going to be a smooth transition."

Garbarino also said he's concerned that New York's progressives will bully Hochul into adhering to their agenda, and said he fears people will try to take advantage of her and the situation.

