Riley Gaines to Newsmax: Some Taking 'Right Approach' on Trans Athletes

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines told Newsmax Friday that some women's sports are "taking the right approach" regarding transgender athletes.

"There have been some sports taking the right approach," Gaines said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" Friday. “There are still some caveats. I know swimming, which was my sport. ... the international governing body, went the direction of saying that if you go through male puberty, you cannot compete against women, which is a bold first step."

She said, however, that a person who begins medications before age 12 would still be allowed to compete, which she said is still "unsatisfactory."

Gaines, who was a competitive swimmer at the University of Kentucky, competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who swam for the University of Pennsylvania, in the 2022 NCAA Swim Championships. Gaines tied for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle competition, reported International Women's Forum.

"I remember watching it, and [Lia] destroyed everyone," Gaines said in the article about the first time she saw Thomas compete. "I was standing right next to the girl who placed 17th, which means she didn't make it to the final or get to be All-American, when Lia touched the wall. She just looked at me and had tears in her eyes and she told me, 'I just got beat by someone who probably didn't have to try this morning.'"

Thomas, who swam on University of Pennsylvania men's team for three years, switched to the women's team after starting medication to transition per NCAA regulations.

Thomas won the 500-yard freestyle competition, setting a new NCAA record, according to the site.

"I don't see how people don't see the blatant issue with it," Gaines said in the article. "It has nothing to do with being transphobic. There's no doubt [that Lia has] worked hard and sacrificed. You can't do this sport and not do those things. But it's just amazing to me that it got to this point. People are not fully grasping the severity of it."

Gaines said Friday that other sports have "gone the total opposite way," including women's soccer and rowing, which allow transgender athletes to compete.

