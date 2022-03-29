Rep. Beth Van Duyne to Newsmax: Is Biden Leading?

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, questioned on Newsmax the assumption President Joe Biden is leading in the executive role of the United States.

Appearing on "Prime News," Van Duyne asks, "can you imagine ... [being the] head of a foreign nation and working with this administration, where you've got the president that says one thing — is completely indecisive — and then you've got members of his Cabinet, members of his [communications] team going back and cleaning up?"

"Who is in charge?" Van Duyne continued. "Who is actually making these decisions? Because you've ... got the president saying one thing. You've got Cabinet members saying something else."

"Is it [Secretary of State] Blinken that's in charge? Is it the president who's making these decisions? You don't know."

Over the weekend, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." He doubled down Monday, insisting he is "not walking anything back."

"I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man," the president said following the blunder. "I wasn't articulating a policy change."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here