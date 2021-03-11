Rep. Matt Gaetz to Newsmax TV: Newsmax Needs to Be in Capitol

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., praised fellow Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rodney Davis of Illinois for their letter to House Administration Committee Chair Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., asking that the chamber keep conservative outlets on the chamber’s internal television system and add Newsmax TV.

Gaetz referred to the lawmakers' “fight back against cancel culture," a sentiment they similarly expressed in their Tuesday letter to Lofgren.

“Newsmax has talk that is the truth and has breaking news,” Gaetz said on “Spicer & Co.” on Wednesday. “Both of those things can be very threatening to folks in Congress. As a matter of fact, I think most representatives would like fewer news channels, not more news channels, but we have a First Amendment, and we need more than a legalistic view of the First Amendment.

“We need a culture of free speech and of the opportunity to have even news that some in power might not feel is very comfortable or very accommodating. That has to be part of the mosaic of the news experience.”

Gaetz’s comments come a little more than two weeks after California Democrat Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney wrote to 12 cable and satellite television providers demanding to know their “moral and ethical principles” for deciding which cable news channels to carry on their service. The letter specified Newsmax, Fox News, and One America News Network in what many saw as a coercive effort to de-platform the outlets.

The 38-year-old Gaetz, a third-term congressman who represents Florida’s 1st Congressional District, noted that Newsmax TV is available through its free app, but that it also needs to be on the Capitol TV system. “I watch Newsmax on the app,” he said. “Newsmax has the most beautiful app in all of news. It is better than anyone else’s and I would encourage folks to use the app as well, but my boomers, who are in Congress with me, they need it on the actual glass tube, and for them we need Newsmax in the halls of Congress.”