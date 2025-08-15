Gady Serralta to Newsmax: Crime Levels in D.C. Should Not Be Tolerated

U.S. Marshals Director Gady Serralta told Newsmax Friday the federal takeover of law enforcement in Washington, D.C., has already saved lives.

"The levels of crime that we're seeing in the D.C. area are levels that should not be tolerated," Serralta said on Newsmax's "National Report." "It should never be tolerated."

Serralta said Thursday night, a juvenile was arrested possessing a firearm with a switch that would turn it into a rapid-fire gun.

"That's something that shouldn't be in the hands of anyone," Serralta said. "We picked up another individual for homicide. He had a warrant for homicide, and he also had a gun."

The U.S. Marshals director said they've seized up to 35 weapons.

"Unfortunately, we'll never know how many lives we saved by taking those guns from bad people that shouldn't have guns," Serralta said.

Serralta said he also supports Trump push to eliminate cashless bail.

"No sooner than the police officers put in a bad guy in the jail, you know they're getting released," he said, noting the same police officers keep arresting the same criminals day after day. "That has to stop. I am fully confident that cashless bail doesn't work and the president is going to put an end to it."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com