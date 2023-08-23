Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Debate Won't 'Move the Needle' Against Trump

Nothing said during the Republican presidential debate Wednesday night "will move the needle" against former President Donald Trump in the polls, said Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C.

"Presidential candidates have been running for months. People have seen them in their diners and neighborhoods and everything else," Fry said Wednesday on Newsmax. "Nothing has changed. The only thing that has changed is that Donald Trump has gotten stronger and stronger every single week and that's because people remember where they were during his administration.

"They remember the policies that he did, that helped deliver results for their families, and they look at the general malaise, nonsense coming out of Washington, D.C., with Joe Biden. People want a rematch and they're ready to elect Donald Trump again as president of the United States."

Trump skipped Wednesday's debate in Milwaukee and appeared instead in an online interview with Tucker Carlson. He said he was sitting out the first Republican debate, televised by Fox News, because his poll numbers show him far ahead of his rivals.

"Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it’s going to be, and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president?" Trump said in the 46-minute interview on X. "Should I be doing that at a network that isn’t particularly friendly to me?"

Trump averages more than 50% support in national polls, a number that has remained relatively steady across his four criminal indictments.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

