Friedman to Newsmax: Proud UN Envoy Shea Challenged Gaza Famine Claim

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Newsmax he was "very proud" of acting U.S. Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea for questioning a global hunger monitor's claim that Gaza's famine is a "manmade crisis" during a UN Security Council meeting.

"I was very proud of our administration today," Friedman told "National Report."

"Our representative got up, voted against the resolution and made the point that the report that people are relying upon is deeply flawed," he said.

"They've manipulated the data; they've manipulated the metrics. They've clearly shown a bias. Hamas, of course, is to blame entirely for the food shortage. They're commandeering the food deliveries. Gaza is being flooded with food, I mean, flooded," Friedman said.

"Most of the food is rotting because it can't get to the people, because Hamas is getting in the way. The only other culprit here is the UN. I mean, the UN is not doing its job. The UN should be helping refugees get out of harm's way. The UN should be helping food get to the right people. And they've failed, utterly failed, utterly failed," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com