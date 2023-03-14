×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: french hill | silicon valley bank | supervision | congress | collapse | signature bank

Rep. Hill to Newsmax: Bank 'Supervision' Needs Look

By    |   Tuesday, 14 March 2023 11:22 AM EDT

Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Congress needs to "reassess the supervision of these banks" in the wake of the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California and Signature Bank in New York.

On Sunday, U.S. authorities took emergency action to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of SVB threatened to spark a widespread financial crisis.

Regulators said customers of both failed banks would be able to access all their deposits beginning Monday and set up a new vehicle to provide banks with emergency funds. The Federal Reserve also made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

"They thought that [emergency action] was in the best interest of the country," Hill said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "But we definitely need to reassess the supervision of these banks that led to the collapse, and we ought to take another look at the deposit insurance system and see if there are changes that we need to make there, as well."

Hill said he believes there were "multiple factors" that contributed to the collapse of SVB and was glad to see Fed Chair Jerome Powell announce a "thorough investigation of the supervisory process" that led to the bank's failure.

"First of all, we've had 10 years of easy money, and we have an avalanche of fiscal stimulus and spending by the Biden administration that made financial conditions very lax," he said. "And, in my view, the management team at Silicon Valley Bank made some catastrophic mistakes in the management of the bank. They had 90% of their deposits above the insurance limit of $250,000 per account, and they invested in long, fixed-income securities in a rising rate environment. That's an economic error of significant proportions."

"Where was the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank?" he asked. "And where was the California State Bank regulator over the past 2 1/2 years, supervising and assessing Silicon Valley's management?"

The Natural State congressman said that Twitter also played a part in regulators' struggle to secure a buyer for both financial institutions.

"This weekend they tried to find a buyer for both of these banks," he said. "They were not successful in doing that, and that's because they both precipitously had an old-fashioned 1930s bank run promulgated by rumors on Twitter last Thursday and Friday."

"So they decided to use the Federal Reserve and the FDIC powers to, in the short run, guarantee those deposits to stabilize the situation on Monday, so it would not spread and because of the millions of employees that depend on Silicon Valley for payroll in the venture capital industry nationwide."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Congress needs to "reassess the supervision of these banks" in the wake of the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California and Signature Bank in New York.
french hill, silicon valley bank, supervision, congress, collapse, signature bank
490
2023-22-14
Tuesday, 14 March 2023 11:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved