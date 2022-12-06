Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Need to Tie Purse Strings to Free Speech on Campus

A key way to counter the problem of free speech being squelched for conservative viewpoints at colleges nationwide is to make sure that purse strings are tied to ensuring that the First Amendment right is guaranteed on campus, Rep. Greg Murphy told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Republican, who is on the House Ways and Means Committee, said on "Wake Up America" that "we need to get our accrediting organizations on board with us to make sure these colleges and universities" are abiding by the principles of free speech.

Murphy added that if colleges across the nation are not ensuring free speech, then federal dollars should dry up," pointing out that all places of higher learning in the U.S., private or not, are accredited and receive federal dollars.

The congressman, who hosted the second annual Congressional Campus Free Speech Roundtable at the Capitol in order to promote the issue, said it is "so critically important on our college campuses" to preserve free speech, emphasizing that free speech is in the First Amendment for a reason.

He said that "college is supposed to be a place where people openly discuss different viewpoints. You learn from one another. You are not afraid to express your views," but he insisted that more and more, "only one view is tolerated on college campuses," with conservative voices being squelched.

Murphy said that, in addition to drying up the funds for those colleges or universities that do not abide by the principles of free speech, it also is important to bring light to the issue and make sure alumni know about it.

He said that colleges try to slow go the problem, hoping students will soon graduate or go on to some other concern, but Murphy insisted that "we are not going to slow go" the issue in Congress.

Murphy lamented the fact that up to 25% of students on some college campuses think it is OK to shout down someone you disagree with, which causes open debate to be pushed away further and further.

He said that at the roundtable, four other congressman and various leaders and students from colleges came together to discuss the problem.

Murphy stressed that it is "becoming a big issue for alumni and I think the more pressure they put on colleges and universities" the more help open debate will have on campuses.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!