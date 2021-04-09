Rep. Fred Keller to Newsmax TV: Biden 'Broke' Border System

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Penn., claimed on Newsmax TV Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration should ''admit they have a crisis and it’s a crisis they created'' at the southwest border.

Keller said on ''American Agenda'' that ''The first thing to do is for the Biden administration to admit it has a crisis and it's a crisis they created, and we need a secure southern border. That's the first thing that needs to happen. We also need to take a look at the children over there and how do we repatriate them with their parents, get them back to their parents and their families.

"But the first thing [that] needs to happen is the Biden administration needs to own the problem they created, admit it's a crisis, and start enforcing our laws. That's that is really how simple the solution begins with this.''

He added that the Biden administration has ''reinstituted catch and release,'' and claimed that ''they're letting people come into our country, they're not [claiming] asylum, if you're claiming asylum once you get into Mexico and if you're coming from Central America, El Salvador or Honduras.

"You're in Mexico, you're away from the persecution by your government because you're in Mexico. So they need to reinstate the Trump policies. The fact that there's been 15,000 or what did they say, the highest level in 15 years … if that's the case, they didn't inherit a broken system. They broke it.''

Keller added, ''The first thing is you put policies in place that stop more from coming, okay? And the ones that are in our care currently we need to take care of them while they're … in our custody, but we need to be sending them back to their countries of origin, back to their parents.

"And they're coming here unaccompanied, their parents are in another nation. So we need to make sure they safely get back there. But the first thing is, we need to stop the message that the Biden administration created incentivizing everybody to cross our border illegally.''

Keller said that the Biden administration is trying to ''take credit for fixing things that they broke? Okay. They always say, 'never let a crisis go to waste.' Well, if they don't have one they manufacture one. I noticed the 10-point plan in the Biden/Harris plan, the 10-point plan, the last one, was immigration legislation.

"So I don't know if that's their endgame of trying to get more [of] what they wanted in the legislation bill to create citizenship, or pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens that are coming across the border now or have been here. The Trump administration wanted to do that, and the Democrats refused to work with him on it and now they created a crisis this bad to try and maybe get that done.''