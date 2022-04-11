Rep. Keller to Newsmax: US Not 'Strong First' Under Biden

The United States is not in a strong place under President Joe Biden and his administration, and that makes it hard to help other nations like Ukraine, where the Russian aggression is "a tragedy," Rep. Fred Keller said on Newsmax Monday.

"We need to be strong first here in America," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "It's our job."

But Biden has undone every one of former President Donald Trump's successful policies, including on the southern border, said Keller, while discussing the Trump rally held this weekend in North Carolina. "That has created a crisis across our nation."

In an exclusive backstage interview with Newsmax's John Bachman at the rally, Saturday, Trump pinned the blame for the Jan. 6, 2021, incidents at the Capitol on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Remember this: Nancy Pelosi is in charge of security," Trump said. "The president is not in charge of security."

Trump says Pelosi turned down a pre-Jan. 6 presidential request for 10,000 National Guard troops that would have provided security at the Capitol during the congressional hearings to certify the Electoral College votes in the 2020 election.

Keller said he wants to know why the select committee investigating the events hasn't called the chief of the Capitol Police, who answers to her, to testify about what happened that day.

"People are accountable for their own actions, and they need to be held accountable," said Keller.